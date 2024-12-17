It’s time to take stock at the end of one of the busiest years the music business has seen in recent memory. Our special end of year review looks back on it all with an epic collection of reflections from some of the biggest names in the industry. Read on for part 3 of our massive look back, including insight from Ben Mortimer, Briony Turner, Glyn Aikins, Shani Gonzales, Obi Asika and many more...