Ali Tamposi doesn’t write your standard, run-of-the-mill hits, she pens billion-streaming monsters. Here, Music Week speaks to one of the most extraordinary songwriters in the business about her work with Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson and many more...

Ali Tamposi was in the living room of Jennifer Lopez’s LA home when it struck her. As the budding songwriter mingled at a party alongside J-Lo, Marc Anthony and her collaborator Jim Jonsin, four words exploded across her mind like a firework: ...