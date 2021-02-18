Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

30 billion streams and counting: How Ali Tamposi became one of music's most extraordinary hitmakers

George Garner

by George Garner
Thursday, Feb 18th 2021 at 8:26PM

Ali Tamposi doesn’t write your standard, run-of-the-mill hits, she pens billion-streaming monsters. Here, Music Week speaks to one of the most extraordinary songwriters in the business about her work with Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson and many more...

Ali Tamposi was in the living room of Jennifer Lopez’s LA home when it struck her. As the budding songwriter mingled at a party alongside J-Lo, Marc Anthony and her collaborator Jim Jonsin, four words exploded across her mind like a firework: ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021