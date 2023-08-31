Put simply, without DJ Premier hip-hop would be missing many of its greatest moments. From his work alongside the much-missed Guru in Gang Starr to producing classics for the likes of Notorious B.I.G., Nas, Jay-Z, Mos Def, KRS-One and many more, he has influenced the genre for decades. Here, he tells Music Week about five of his legendary beats…

INTERVIEW: GEORGE GARNER

NAS – N.Y. STATE OF MIND

FROM THE ALBUM: ILLMATIC (1994)