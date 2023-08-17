Your site will load in 16 seconds
50 Years Of Hip-Hop: Lyor Cohen

George Garner

Thursday, Aug 17th 2023 at 2:24PM

Decades before he reached his current role of global head of music at YouTube & Google, Lyor Cohen was helping bring hip-hop to millions around the world. Starting out at Rush Productions working with the likes of Run-DMC and LL Cool J, he later became president of Def Jam where he would join forces with Jay-Z, DMX and many more. Here, he reflects on life at a hip-hop powerhouse…

Take us back to the start with your ...

