PRS For Music is already the world’s largest performance rights organisation. But new CEO Andrea C Martin doesn’t want it to stop there. In her first interview, she outlines her vision for building a £1 billion business and taking on the world…
When Andrea C Martin first got the call about the PRS For Music job, she said she wasn’t interested.
Martin had previously been president/CEO of three international business units at Reader’s Digest, MD of data services for the ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now