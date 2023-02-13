Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

A Royal Welcome: Gabriels and their team on the band's big breakthrough

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Feb 13th 2023 at 5:50PM

As the emerging talent debate rages on, one band is banging hardest on the door to the mainstream. With Gabriels, what started as word of mouth buzz has become an explosive success story, one that will soon be crowned by the release of the second part of their debut album Angels & Queens. Music Week meets the LA trio, Jacob Lusk, Ari Balouzian and Ryan Hope, plus Atlas Artists, Parlophone and CAA, to hear all about a ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023