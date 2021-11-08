Spotify’s relationship with Abbey Road is blossoming, and, according to key UK exec Bryan Johnson, there’s more opportunity for collaboration than ever before. Here, he reflects on the importance of the historic studio.

How did Spotify come to partner with Abbey Road on Amplify? Where are the areas of crossover between the two businesses?

“We have a long-standing relationship with Abbey Road, and over the past few years we’ve seen artists such as Beabadoobee, Kano, Paul McCartney, Georgia, Noel ...