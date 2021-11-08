Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Abbey Road Studios at 90: Bryan Johnson

by
Monday, Nov 8th 2021 at 12:44PM

Spotify’s relationship with Abbey Road is blossoming, and, according to key UK exec Bryan Johnson, there’s more opportunity for collaboration than ever before. Here, he reflects on the importance of the historic studio.

How did Spotify come to partner with Abbey Road on Amplify? Where are the areas of crossover between the two businesses?

“We have a long-standing relationship with Abbey Road, and over the past few years we’ve seen artists such as Beabadoobee, Kano, Paul McCartney, Georgia, Noel ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021