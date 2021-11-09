Tiffany Calver is bringing UK rap and hip-hop to Abbey Road as part of Amplify next month. Here, the DJ waxes lyrical on her favourite genre and discusses the route into the industry for aspiring execs...

How did you come to be working with Abbey Road Studios?

“They reached out to me to curate a programme for the 90th anniversary and, to be honest, I was pretty taken aback when I saw the email. I thought, ‘Abbey Road and me?’ ...