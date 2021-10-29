This year, Abbey Road Studios celebrates its 90th birthday. Long since assured of iconic status in the music business, its role extends far beyond that of a traditional recording studio. Here, ahead of next month’s Amplify conference, Music Week meets MD Isabel Garvey to hear how, when it comes to influencing the industry, Abbey Road makes an impact just about everywhere...

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING

Inside Abbey Road Studios, there’s a particular piano the employees have always referred to as ‘the ...