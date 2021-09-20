Ray BLK’s debut album has been years in the making, and now Access Denied is finally here. After a rapid rise in which she

won a MOBO and topped the BBC Sound Of poll, BLK’s blend of rap and R&B has consistently delivered, while she’s become a vital voice in music, speaking out against industry racism, sexism and inequality. Here, alongside manager Sarah Stennett, Island president Louis Bloom and A&R Jade Richardson, she tells Music Week that her time has finally ...