UTA is one of the biggest agencies in the industry and, right now, it is going through some seismic changes as it gears up for a new era. Here, Music Week gathers UK co-heads Neil Warnock and Obi Asika and co-head of music Samantha Kirby Yoh to hear their plans to stake their claim as the planet’s most forward-thinking live business…

WORDS: NIALL DOHERTY

PHOTOS: ERIC CHARBONNEAU