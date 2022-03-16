Your site will load in 16 seconds
Agents Of Change: The new era at UTA

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Mar 16th 2022 at 3:10PM

UTA is one of the biggest agencies in the industry and, right now, it is going through some seismic changes as it gears up for a new era. Here, Music Week gathers UK co-heads Neil Warnock and Obi Asika and co-head of music Samantha Kirby Yoh to hear their plans to stake their claim as the planet’s most forward-thinking live business…

WORDS: NIALL DOHERTY 
PHOTOS: ERIC CHARBONNEAU

From the outside, UTA looks like a company on a roll. It’s a ...

