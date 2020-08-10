AIM CEO Paul Pacifico has told Music Week that its Crisis Fund has been a crucial support for the sector during Covid-19.

As he gears up for this week’s AIM Independent Music Awards, Pacifico has praised the united efforts of the indie sector during the coronavirus, while calling on the government to assist struggling companies.

“It’s been an amazing moment to see what community really means for independent music businesses,” he said. “[But] there are businesses under existential threat and ...