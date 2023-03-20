AIMS API's Einar Helde on how the tech start-up can help navigate catalogue for syncs and playlists

AI and music are becoming an increasingly powerful partnership in the industry.

AIMS API is one of the key players establishing a presence with clients including Universal Production Music, Warner Chappell Production Music, Partisan Records, Hipgnosis, Extreme Music, BMG Production Music and more.

The tech start-up specialises in using artificial intelligence to power music search and provide auto-tagging solutions, which can improve efficiency for playlist curators and music supervisors.

“Our goal was to make searching through large music catalogues more intuitive and efficient by using similarity instead of keywords and browsing functions,” Einar Helde, co-founder and head of business development, tells Music Week.

The AIMS Similarity Search function uses machine learning to enable partners to find music in their catalogues that has a similar feel to a search reference track. The AI analyses the characteristics of the audio and brings back the best song match.

“We’re making it possible for people to discover the hidden gems of entire catalogues,” says Helde.

He is confident that their proprietary technology has an edge when it comes to sourcing the right song from ever-expanding catalogues.

“We are experts in the complexities of music search and its impact on the industry,” says Helde.

“We pride ourselves on being a research-led tech company. We’ve developed products based on our experience in the music industry, and with a truly global team made up of music and TV industry professionals, we understand the needs and wants of our customers like no one else.”

With a team of 20, who have publishing and sync backgrounds, AIMS API has established itself in Prague, Copenhagen, Berlin, the US and London. Katie Thompson was recently appointed as UK marketing manager.

Developments include automating playlist creation and curation, as well as discovery and recommendation features.

“Our goal is to revolutionise the way people search for and discover music, whether they’re professionals or consumers,” says Helde.