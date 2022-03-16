Your site will load in 16 seconds
Amped Up: Marshall Records

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Mar 16th 2022 at 5:34PM

Long established as an iconic music brand, Marshall celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. To mark the occasion, Music Week meets music director Steve Tannett to find out how, by branching out into recordings, live and beyond, the company is seeking to help shape a new future, not only for rock and alternative music, but the entire business…

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY

There can’t be many, if any, more evocative brand names in music than Marshall. The iconic British amp manufacturer has defined the sound of ...

