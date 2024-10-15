With the launch of its new Accelerator project, TuneCore is seeking to redefine artist development, breaking a host of independent acts in the process. Here, Music Week meets CEO Andreea Gleeson to outline the company’s mission to boost emerging talent in new and innovative ways…

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY PHOTOS: LARRY BUSACCA

When a certain future global superstar was struggling to get signed, he turned to TuneCore to share his music with the masses. That artist’s name? Ed Sheeran.

...