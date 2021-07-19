In 2018, Anne-Marie’s Speak Your Mind was the UK’s biggest breakthrough success, soaring into the Top 3 and becoming the year’s top-selling debut album. Now, she returns with Therapy, an intensely personal record that is set to take 2021 by storm. Music Week meets the down to earth star, plus Atlantic’s Ed Howard and manager Jazz Sherman, to tell its story…

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING

PHOTOS: BELLA HOWARD

Anne-Marie is speaking to Music Week on the hottest day of the year so far. ...