'Artists are human beings, we're not robots': Kesha - The Music Week interview

George Garner

by George Garner
Monday, Jan 13th 2020 at 12:43PM

Kesha is in her pyjamas. It offers, she explains, a pretty good indication of her headspace right now.

“My fucks are completely depleted,” she says as a grin spreads across her face, which today has a striking circular piece of jewellery adorning the centre of her forehead. “I’m in such a good place, I’m wearing pyjamas to interviews. I’m so comfortable right now and I love it.”

Music Week is joining Kesha (nee Ke$ha) Rose Sebert at her Hyde Park ...

