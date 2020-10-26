With their incredible new album Power Up, AC/DC could well deliver the blockbuster LP of 2020. And, given all they’ve been through in recent years, few could have anticipated it. Music Week joins Angus Young, Brian Johnson and Sony execs to find out about a record turning tragedy into triumph…
The two voices on the phone are unmistakable. The first belongs to Brian Johnson. With his thick Geordie accent – still charmingly undiluted by decades of globe-trotting – AC/DC’s vocalist ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now