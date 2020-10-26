With their incredible new album Power Up, AC/DC could well deliver the blockbuster LP of 2020. And, given all they’ve been through in recent years, few could have anticipated it. Music Week joins Angus Young, Brian Johnson and Sony execs to find out about a record turning tragedy into triumph…

The two voices on the phone are unmistakable. The first belongs to Brian Johnson. With his thick Geordie accent – still charmingly undiluted by decades of globe-trotting – AC/DC’s vocalist ...