Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

BBC's summer line-up underlines 'commitment to live music'

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, Jun 8th 2020 at 1:34PM

BBC Music TV head of commissioning Jan Younghusband has pledged to support artists by screening live performances during the lockdown.

While this year’s 50th anniversary edition of Glastonbury has been cancelled due to Covid-19, the BBC will still celebrate the festival from June 25-29 across television, iPlayer, radio and BBC Sounds.

“The ambition was not to replicate it or do a virtual one,” said Younghusband. “But because it’s such a loss for all the fans and our audience, we felt it ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020