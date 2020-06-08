BBC Music TV head of commissioning Jan Younghusband has pledged to support artists by screening live performances during the lockdown.

While this year’s 50th anniversary edition of Glastonbury has been cancelled due to Covid-19, the BBC will still celebrate the festival from June 25-29 across television, iPlayer, radio and BBC Sounds.

“The ambition was not to replicate it or do a virtual one,” said Younghusband. “But because it’s such a loss for all the fans and our audience, we felt it ...