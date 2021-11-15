Over the past 25 years, the Secretly Group has quietly become home to some of the world’s most influential labels. Here, the team tell Music Week about the factors behind their global success...



WORDS: NIALL DOHERTY

There was a point in the not-too-distant past when everyone thought they knew the kind of artist who would end up signed to a label under the umbrella of the Secretly Group.

Whether on Secretly Canadian, Jagjaguwar or Dead Oceans, the external perception ...