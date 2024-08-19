Black Music Coalition Excellence Honourees 2024: Atlantic Records' Mali Emeka

Since it formed back in 2020, the Black Music Coalition has played a pivotal role not only in addressing anti-Black systemic racism in the industry, but also in uplifting and celebrating members of the Black music community with its annual Excellence Honourees list. Here, we meet one of its latest recipients, A&R manager at Atlantic Records, Mali Emeka…

You're at the beginning of your music industry career, what has been the biggest surprise so far?

“The biggest surprise working in the industry was realising how many people are winging it, people I used to look up to and still do, who make decisions based on impulse and feeling and not so much logic. With music, I suppose you have to be somewhat emotional when making some decisions. I just thought from the outside looking in, a lot more things would have more of a rigid and thought-through process to them.”

And the biggest challenge? How did you overcome it?

“My biggest challenge was trying to not let my personal taste get in the way of making critical decisions, especially in the process of acquiring and examining new talent. I feel like the only way around it was to change the way in which I view the music business. I found that understanding different communities and consumer habits allowed me to be less judgemental on records and artists I normally would have frowned my nose upon.”

How do you measure success in your career and what is your biggest win to date?

“Success to me is impact and legacy. If I've played a pivotal role in housing and curating culturally shifting music, then I've done my job. The numbers, awards and recognition are just a bonus. My biggest win aligns with that, signing and developing Taves has allowed me to work on music that transcends genre and pushes the needle within the Afro soundscape.”

Why do you think you've been chosen to be honoured by the BMC this year? What do you see in your fellow honourees? And what kind of impact do you hope to make as part of a new generation?

“I feel like I've been disruptive with my approach to A&R and had foresight. After working in the industry for many years, you can become clouded and stuck in traditional ways of working. I just hope to be the first to shine light and birth a new generation of UK talent, giving a voice to the voiceless, a platform to those that would otherwise be overlooked and ignored.”

Is the music industry still too dominated by the old guard and their antiquated ways? What needs to change and why?

“With the old guard comes years of invaluable experience which can’t be downplayed at all. But I feel like the resistance to adapt and change is crippling when creating an infrastructure that is progressive and forward thinking. Historically, scenes and establishments that have been built over years become redundant when they refuse to move to the beat of the peoples drum. Essentially, adapt or die, as I often like to say.”

What defines the art of A&R in your opinion?

“A&R is the ability to creatively partner and add value to an artist or a record. This can consist of partnering them with the right producers, mixers, songwriters... I feel like, all in all, new age A&R is aiding an artist with a seasoned musical lens or perspective that they haven't been able to see from before to progress their sound.”

In terms of the BMC and the fight against racism, do you think the wider industry is still listening like it should be? Or has the noise died down and attention moved elsewhere in the past four years?

“It's a shame as I think past the highlighted conversations over lockdown, it feels like everyone has moved on. I suppose the noise in the industry reflects that of the wider world which would suggest that we're not at the forefront of people's minds. Trends dictate the respect that a community is given and unfortunately, right now, we’ve been pushed back to the back of the queue.”

Will the industry ever have a truly level playing field? That has to be the hope, right?

“In all honesty, no. As I said, the industry is just a reflection of how the wider world operates, so I cant expect my fate to be any different when manoeuvring in my spaces. However, I can't let that hinder how I choose to work and walk, with a chip on my shoulder. From a young age, my Dad used to tell me that I have to work 10 times harder than my counterparts to even stand a chance at succeeding. Since then, I just used that as the benchmark. I genuinely hope things change for the generation after me but it takes a lot more than one community fighting the fight.”