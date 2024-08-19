Black Music Coalition Excellence Honourees 2024: EGA Distro's Tia Lewis

Since it formed back in 2020, the Black Music Coalition has played a pivotal role not only in addressing anti-Black systemic racism in the industry, but also in uplifting and celebrating members of the Black music community with its annual Excellence Honourees list. Here, we meet one of its latest recipients, EGA Distro’s streaming & digital manager Tia Lewis…

What does it mean to you to be recognised by the BMC?

“The BMC’s work is essential, so being recognised by them is a great achievement. Tenacious, fearless, passionate and positively disruptive are words I’d use to describe the BMC ladies, and I aspire to embody those qualities in my industry work. There are some incredible Black women in digital and even fewer in streaming. So with this spotlight, I hope to encourage more young Black women to consider careers in this area of the industry.”

EGA Distro is the first Black and female owned company of its kind in the business. Its ethos clearly chimes with the BMC’s, but how can it influence the industry?

“There are a few things EGA embodies which I’m proud of. Our team is diverse: we have more women than men, three Black women, multiple ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds and a plethora of experience between us. We approach each artist uniquely and separately from both our wider roster and others in their genre. This starts from EGA being able to offer both licensing and distribution deals, giving our artists a choice, which carries through to my remits of tailored digital marketing/streaming plans.”

What are some misconceptions about Black music in the UK?

“With my background in both major and independent labels, I’ve learned that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach for Black music. Some artists and genres thrive with a major label, while others do better independently. For example, my major label experience trained me for releases with long lead-times, which suited my love for planning. However, rap music often thrives on spontaneity and quick reactions, making rigid plans sometimes obsolete. I’ve enjoyed adapting my major label experience to this new chapter at an independent label. This year we’ve had four Top 10 rap charting projects and sold out shows, with fans passionately supporting the artists.”





What does it take to make a name for yourself as a young exec in today’s industry?

“Fundamentally, be a pleasant person with a curious mind, because you will need guidance whilst figuring out the industry. In my experience, people with whom I made a positive connection were more likely to offer advice and recommend me for opportunities. Next, identify your skills. What do you want to be known for in this industry and how can you improve by 1% every day? Believe in your talents while maintaining the humility to know there is more to learn in this ever-changing industry. In the office, I asked questions to those more experienced than me and wasn’t afraid to make suggestions during campaigns. It took time, but my environment encouraged me to share my thoughts. Sometimes my ideas needed tweaking or were ill-suited but the rejection helped me grow.”

Is the music industry accessible to all?

“I can see changes with new organisations like the BMC, who fight for equality and highlighting prejudices. When I look at my entry to the industry, I needed to know someone who already had their foot in the door. I am fortunate to have a Caribbean background and be surrounded by musical people. But without any connections, an aspiring creative might not know where to start. When people ask for advice, I emphasise social media. Some of my earliest work experiences came from reaching out to platforms to work with them. However, accessibility remains an issue. The UK Music Diversity Report shows that diversity decreases at the top levels of the industry across all metrics, which I’d like to see change.”

What is your ultimate ambition in music?

“Being involved in Black music is my passion so I’ll continue working there and I aim to focus more on the Caribbean music scene in my career. I’ve always wanted to find the next global Black superstar who can comfortably sit alongside the greats I admired growing up. In the long term, I aspire to carve my own path as a leader and visionary in the music industry. I see an accomplished executive who sets new standards and creates positive change.”