Black Music Coalition Excellence Honourees 2024: MyBlaqBook's Brenda Juliet

Since it formed back in 2020, the Black Music Coalition has played a pivotal role not only in addressing anti-Black systemic racism in the industry, but also in uplifting and celebrating members of the Black music community with its annual Excellence Honourees list. Here, we meet one of its latest recipients, MyBlaqBook’s co-founder and publicist Brenda Juliet…

How did you start your journey into the music business?

“I actually entered the music industry as a writer for Link Up TV in 2010. Just before then, I ran my own music blog while studying media practices & PR at university, which helped me make quite a few connections that I hone today. I met people like Wired’s Rachel Campbell and EMI’s Ra’ed Khan, who I very briefly supported PR campaigns for, and this confirmed PR was where I wanted to be. Before officially working in music PR, I was in tech PR for four years, where I gained skills and experience. Having the mix of both worlds made the transition a seamless one.”

What has been your proudest moment to date and why?

“One of my proudest moments would be launching MyBlaqBook. Since 2012, it has always been a goal of mine to launch a PR agency. We are now in our third year of business and it is definitely something I’m proud to be the face of. We’ve had the chance to work with some incredible talent, including the likes of Dankie Sounds, Odeal, Seyi Vibez, Blanco, NSG, £Monzo, M24, Summer Banton... The list goes on. Also, leading on Shallipopi’s press run ahead of his headline show back in February is a huge career highlight for me. I had an extremely tight deadline to work with but the results were incredible and the team were really pleased with the outcome. His press coverage leading up to the show was a talking point amongst many, and a proud moment for me.”

Can you share a piece of advice you were given that impacted you?

“My mentor Kamiqua Lake, founder of Coldr, gives me so much advice on the best ways to navigate my career in PR, but this was one piece that constantly keeps me going: ‘Remember your why’. Sometimes, being a publicist can feel like a thankless role so it’s up to you to keep yourself motivated. Having a sisterhood definitely helps. I have a lot of love for my peers including Rebecca Sewell, Sandra Namusiitwa, Komali Scott-Jones and Mori Abdul, to name a few – they keep me going and inspire me, especially when I need reassurance.”

What is the key to a successful press campaign in an age of short attention spans?

“Thinking outside of the box, and tapping into the likes and wider interests of an artist: what are they passionate about outside of music? What brands, businesses and charities can we partner with to amplify their messages and ethics? I think if more money was pumped into PR budgets and teams so that we can go bigger, we’d be able to create meaningful moments to secure organic coverage.”

Where would the music industry be without the BMC?

“The BMC is a trusted voice and support system for Black professionals, which provides guidance to help those navigate and progress in their careers, regardless of the level. It’s also best described as a safe space for many, and is exactly what the industry needs. It’s refreshing to have a network and platform that actively seeks long-lasting change and continues to spark conversations about diversity and inclusion. The BMC is definitely leaving its welcomed footprint across the industry. I’m so honoured to be spotlighted by the team.”

Finally, where is your own career going next?

“I’d love to explore more creative roles within comms. PR can definitely be a lot more creative than the standard traditional media relations role we’re given in campaigns, so I’d be open to doing a lot more. I’d love to see the heights I can possibly reach in creative brand partnership roles or marketing, alongside the work I do in PR. So, I look forward to a future of expanding our client services at MyBlaqBook and to pave the way for the next generation of PRs.”