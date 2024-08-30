Black Music Coalition Excellence Honourees 2024: Young Music Boss and YMB Awards' Jusnah Gadi

Since it formed back in 2020, the Black Music Coalition has played a pivotal role not only in addressing anti-Black systemic racism in the industry, but also in uplifting and celebrating members of the Black music community with its annual Excellence Honourees list. Here, we meet one of its latest recipients, founder and MD of Young Music Boss and the YMB Awards, Jusnah Gadi…

On top of being a law graduate specialising in intellectual property, you founded Young Music Boss. Do those working behind the scenes in music get enough recognition?

“I don’t think they do, which is why I conceived the Young Music Boss Awards, which highlights the brightest and most innovative executive talent behind the No.1s, campaigns, deals and more. These awards aim to shine a spotlight on the individuals who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make things happen. From managers and A&R executives to marketing teams and legal advisors, there are so many talented professionals whose contributions are vital to the success of artists and the industry as a whole. By recognising and celebrating their achievements, we hope to inspire the next generation of music industry professionals and ensure that their hard work doesn’t go unnoticed. All while simultaneously educating people on the various sectors which exist within the music industry.”

What kind of a boost can being honoured by the Black Music Coalition offer you?

“It always gives a sense of validation being recognised by peers within the music industry, particularly by an organisation like the Black Music Coalition. My hope is that someone may come across this issue and doors open to new opportunities and collaboration. I’m immensely proud and grateful for the acknowledgement and BMC’s commitment to elevate my profile. More importantly, this support underscores the importance of diversity and representation in the music industry, while empowering and encouraging us to strive for excellence. Komali, Char [Grant], Sheryl and Afryea are very special and the work they do is immensely important. Each have contributed so much to the industry and to me personally on my journey. Their contributions are crucial and through the BMC they work tirelessly to pave a way for a more equitable and inclusive industry. We can’t sing about them enough, to be honest.”

What has been your biggest “pinch me” moment so far?

“I can’t think of one specifically but what continually brings me joy is seeing people who have passed through Young Music Boss or have been awarded at the Young Music Boss Awards, seeing the heights they achieve in their careers knowing we played a part in their journey... Actually, having a spread in Music Week is kind of ‘pinch me’ vibes.”

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned about the music industry so far?

“It’s like a mixtape on shuffle – unpredictable and full of surprises. One moment you’re vibing to a perfect harmony, the next you’re navigating absolute discord. Adaptability is key. Success isn’t just about the spotlight; it’s about the hustle behind every ‘hit’. I’ve learned to always expect the unexpected, and that every note, even the offbeat ones, contributes to the overall masterpiece.”

Does the industry place enough emphasis on the identity of those who work in it, specifically in terms of respecting and caring for who they are and their backgrounds?

“More needs to and can be done. We all know that. All those organisations who threw up black squares during the pandemic, in the wake of George Floyd, are they still committed? Some of the biggest establishments in music generated billions in revenue last year – where are those funds being allocated? Perhaps not for causes that actually mean something because all I’ve been hearing is ‘budget cuts’.”

You’ve already achieved many things, but what accomplishment still eludes you?

“Many accomplishments still elude me! If I’m being truly candid, what I’m chasing is time and financial freedom. I want to be in a position where I’m able to fully support myself through my passions alone – [without] having to chase other streams of income – and pay my team what they’re worth. Just being real…”

Finally, what’s your message to the music industry on the need for real and lasting structural change?

“Let’s create an industry where talent and hard work are genuinely rewarded, fostering innovation and diversity at every level – the literal meaning of ‘diversity’, not the marketing term. Oh, and can we stop advertising ‘entry’ level roles that require seven years’ experience in a similar role? Let’s actually enable ‘entry’ into the industry.”