When Amy Morgan left Beggars Music to set up September Management’s publishing arm in 2019, she had no idea what was around the corner for her and Glass Animals. Here, the winner of Manager Of The Year at the 2021 Artist & Manager Awards reflects on the band’s remarkable Dreamland campaign and her path through the music industry...



WORDS: ANNA FIELDING

It wasn’t that long ago,” says Amy Morgan, “that I was sat at a table on my own thinking everything was ...