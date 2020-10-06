Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Blue moon rising: Inside the Blue Raincoat Chrysalis Group revolution

James Hanley

by James Hanley
Tuesday, Oct 6th 2020 at 11:56AM

Blue Raincoat Music’s Jeremy Lascelles and Robin Millar made their boldest move yet with the resurrection of Chrysalis Records as a frontline label earlier this year. Here, with a little help from Laura Marling, the duo reveal how it’s mostly followed the script...

A classic name from music past found itself back in the mix for this year’s Mercury Prize. Chrysalis Records only relaunched as a frontline label in late February, but made an instant impact with its first big ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020