In 2021, few success stories were more remarkable than Tion Wayne’s, a UK rap breakthrough powered by the success of the platinum-selling Body, which became the first-ever drill track to reach No.1. Music Week meets the MC, alongside his managers, Warner Music UK CEO Tony Harlow, and Atlantic’s Austin Daboh and Rich Castillo, to chart the history of a campaign that changed the course of music culture for good...

WORDS: ADENIKE ADENITIRE



Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock ...