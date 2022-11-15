The role of a manager is constantly evolving, but few executives exemplify the innovation, principles and drive it requires like Bose Ogulu. As Burna Boy’s mother, she has made her son a global star and helped fire the explosive growth of music from Africa, while building a family-run management, records and publishing business that could change the continent’s industry for good. Here, to celebrate her win at this year’s Artist & Manager Awards, Music Week meets Ogulu ...