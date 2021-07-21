From Post Malone and Monster Energy, to Bad Bunny and Adidas, UTA’s brand partnerships department has been hugely important for artists since the onset of the pandemic. Here, the talent agency’s Toni Wallace, Alisann Blood and Cleo Thompson reveal all about a fresh and fast-developing revenue stream...

Brand partnerships have come a long way from the days when the Spice Girls ruled the world. Back in the ’90s, the iconic pop group’s wildly successful tie-ins with the likes of Pepsi, ...