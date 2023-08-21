Few working in the music industry can stake a claim to be involved in as many different areas of it as YolanDa Brown. Almost a year into her role as chair of the BPI, the saxophonist, composer, radio presenter and music education expert is now opening Soul Mama, a new grassroots venue and restaurant. Here, the winner of the Music Champion category at our Women In Music Awards 2022 expands on her vision for the business and talks live music, ...