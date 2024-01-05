Your site will load in 16 seconds
Breaking Talent: Raye

by MusicWeek Staff
Friday, Jan 5th 2024 at 3:49PM

The Orchard MD Ian Dutt on how going it alone yielded a million-selling hit for the UK’s premier pop breakout…

Interview: James Hanley Photo: Callum Walker Hutchinson

LABEL: Human Re Sources
MANAGEMENT: S1bling Management
MONTHLY SPOTIFY LISTENERS: 33,725,478
BIGGEST 2023 RELEASE: Escapism (1,293,157 sales, OCC)

A lot has been written about Raye over the last year, but one of the things that hasn’t been written about is her work ethic. It was quite phenomenal to watch. There was no ...



