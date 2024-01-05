The Orchard MD Ian Dutt on how going it alone yielded a million-selling hit for the UK’s premier pop breakout…

Interview: James Hanley Photo: Callum Walker Hutchinson

LABEL: Human Re Sources

MANAGEMENT: S1bling Management

MONTHLY SPOTIFY LISTENERS: 33,725,478

BIGGEST 2023 RELEASE: Escapism (1,293,157 sales, OCC)

A lot has been written about Raye over the last year, but one of the things that hasn’t been written about is her work ethic. It was quite phenomenal to watch. There was no ...