Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Breaking the mould: Knucks

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Monday, Dec 19th 2022 at 5:43PM

PHOTO: Leanda Heler

Sandy Abuah recounts how Tru Tribe’s work with Knucks shows that success is about the long game…

In February 2020, Knucks released the video for [2019 single] Home and it went viral, then Covid hit us. We knew we could sit on our hands and panic, like the majority of the industry at the time, or we could capitalise.

“We joined forces with Believe, kept on releasing and his numbers just started growing. Then when it came ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022