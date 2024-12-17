This year, Jordan Adetunji’s Kehlani took the world by storm. As the dust settles, the Belfast-raised rising star reflects on the mark made by his Grammy-nominated hit, the importance of building a discography and what having a ‘TikTok song’ really means…

INTERVIEW: MIRANDA BARDSLEY

I had lots of small moments before Kehlani went viral, but nothing was as big as this. Those moments kept me going, I always had a feeling that I would get there with ...