Dave’s candid debut album, Psychodrama, has already topped the charts, gone gold, secured universal acclaim and even won the Mercury Music Prize. Here, the album’s super-producer Fraser T Smith explains why it represents a significant breakthrough in more ways than one...

FRASER T SMITH: “Psychodrama is an outstanding record from an outstanding artist. I think Dave’s gift is to have the ability to concentrate for days and days, and sometimes weeks, on end on a lyric or a line. It’s ...