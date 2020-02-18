Lewis Capaldi was behind the UK’s best-selling LP of 2019 – and there’s no end in sight for his success. Producers Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway, who worked on the singles Grace and Hold Me While You Wait, along with other album tracks, give an insight into an astonishing breakthrough campaign...

NICK ATKINSON: “We had a relationship with Lewis’ manager, Ryan Walter, through a previous artist and I guess we have a bit of a name for ourselves ...