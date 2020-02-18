Stormzy gave himself a tough act to follow after the BRIT Award-winning triumph of his debut, Gang Signs & Prayer. But the MC’s second album Heavy Is The Head proved he was more than up to the task. Here, Alec Boateng and Amber Davis, A&R heads at Atlantic and Warner Chappell, respectively, reveal how he repeated the trick...
ALEC BOATENG: “We always talked about the challenge, and Stormzy had such a big challenge, carrying so many things. ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now