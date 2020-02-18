Stormzy gave himself a tough act to follow after the BRIT Award-winning triumph of his debut, Gang Signs & Prayer. But the MC’s second album Heavy Is The Head proved he was more than up to the task. Here, Alec Boateng and Amber Davis, A&R heads at Atlantic and Warner Chappell, respectively, reveal how he repeated the trick...

ALEC BOATENG: “We always talked about the challenge, and Stormzy had such a big challenge, carrying so many things. ...