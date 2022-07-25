Robert Bruce’s victory in the Radio Show Of The Year category at the Music Week Awards 2022 felt like a coronation, one of the hottest emerging industry talents winning big in front of the whole business. To celebrate his Capital Xtra Homegrown show’s triumph and find out how he got here, we meet the East London DJ to talk career progression, Black music and the future…

WORDS: COLLEEN HARRIS PHOTOS: MATT CROSSICK He’s got the talent, work ethic, ...