Billed as the biggest buzz band of the year, The Last Dinner Party are riding into 2024 on a tidal wave of hype. The question is, can their theatrical indie bangers crack the mainstream? To answer it, Music Week meets band members Abigail Morris, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci, plus Island and Q Prime, as we find out how the South London five-piece went from playing in pubs to winning a BRIT…

WORDS: CHARLOTTE GUNN PHOTOS: CAL MCINTYRE

Since ...