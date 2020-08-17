It’s not easy promoting a new album during a global pandemic, but Ellie Goulding is giving it her best shot. Here, the star is joined by execs from Polydor, Tap Music, Paradigm and new livestreaming platform LiveNow to share the secrets of the innovative No.1 campaign for Brightest Blue...

Suddenly, it all made sense for Ellie Goulding. It was the early 2000s, and the Herefordshire-born future superstar found herself instantly mesmerised by the enigmatic, ethereal Icelandic genius illuminating her television ...