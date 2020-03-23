Independent retailers have spoken to Music Week about the stark realities they are facing as the coronavirus continues to take its toll on footfall.

“This is the single biggest challenge the independent sector has ever faced and, as the high street was already on its knees, this is, frankly, brutal,” said Natasha Youngs, co-owner of Resident Music – the Brighton-based store which won Indie Retailer Of The Year at the 2019 Music Week Awards.

“If we don’t handle this smartly, ...