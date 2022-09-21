Everybody’s Management team have spoken about the ambitions for the company ahead of their 25th anniversary next year.

The firm, which was founded by Adam Tudhope, has represented artists including Mumford & Sons, Laura Marling and Keane.

In 2020, Mumford & Sons parted company with Everybody’s after 13 years. It followed the successful campaign for 2018 US No.1 LP Delta.

“We’ve been in the business for so long now, I started managing Keane in ’98, just as a friend to ...