Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Busy 'Body: Management firm talks new era & global outlook

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Wednesday, Sep 21st 2022 at 8:31PM

Everybody’s Management team have spoken about the ambitions for the company ahead of their 25th anniversary next year.

The firm, which was founded by Adam Tudhope, has represented artists including Mumford & Sons, Laura Marling and Keane. 

In 2020, Mumford & Sons parted company with Everybody’s after 13 years. It followed the successful campaign for 2018 US No.1 LP Delta.

“We’ve been in the business for so long now, I started managing Keane in ’98, just as a friend to ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022