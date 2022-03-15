In June, DIY rock duo Nova Twins will drop their second album Supernova, a record set to take their sound to new heights. Touted as one of the UK’s most vital rising bands, the pair signed to Marshall Records to release it and, here, Amy Love and Georgia South tell Music Week how they’ve found the perfect partners to spread their inspirational message…

WORDS: COLLEEN HARRIS

When Music Week meets Nova Twins, the raucous rock duo have swapped pedalboards and ...