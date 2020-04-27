Polydor’s newly-promoted marketing directors Lucy Dann and Stephen Hallowes have spoken about building on the label’s market share success.

The Universal company has scored No.1 albums this year from Eminem and 5 Seconds Of Summer, following 2019 chart-toppers by Elbow, Sam Fender, Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish.

With a 10% market share of all music, artist albums for the year to date (April 17), Polydor is No.2 and ahead of its 9.5% full-year AES share in 2019. Virgin EMI ...