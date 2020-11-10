The 2020 Presidential Election might have divided the United States but, with Bon Jovi’s new album 2020, frontman Jon Bon Jovi is determined to bring people together. Music Week meets a rock superstar on a mission…

Bruce Springsteen looks Jon Bon Jovi in the eye and asks: “You know what you’re doing?”

Bon Jovi had just played him an early draft of 2020, the latest album from the band that takes his name, and one that sees the rock superstar ...