The 2020 Presidential Election might have divided the United States but, with Bon Jovi’s new album 2020, frontman Jon Bon Jovi is determined to bring people together. Music Week meets a rock superstar on a mission…
Bruce Springsteen looks Jon Bon Jovi in the eye and asks: “You know what you’re doing?”
Bon Jovi had just played him an early draft of 2020, the latest album from the band that takes his name, and one that sees the rock superstar ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now