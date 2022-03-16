At the 2021 Music Week Women In Music Awards, Cassandra Gracey brought the house down as the winner of the Businesswoman Of The Year honour. Now reflecting on three decades of success, initially at First Access Entertainment and lately as president of Sony Music UK’s groundbreaking 4th Floor Creative department, the executive opens up about why she will never stop pushing for progress…

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY

PHOTOS: JOE MAGOWAN

The A-list names that gathered to praise Cassandra Gracey read like ...