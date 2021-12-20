PinkPantheress’ team have spoken about the ambitions and artistry of the 2021 breakthrough star.

The Bath-born singer, songwriter and producer has built a huge TikTok following with tracks that lean heavily on ’90s and ’00s samples to burnish her eclectic alt-pop sound.

PinkPantheress, whose real identity is yet to be disclosed, signed to Parlophone earlier this year while she was still a 20-year-old student.

“PinkPantheress was discovered with a data tool, one of our A&R people spotted the numbers ...