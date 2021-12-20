Your site will load in 16 seconds
Cat out of Hell: PinkPantheress set to be 'massive & mysterious'

by Andre Paine
Monday, Dec 20th 2021 at 3:15PM

PinkPantheress’ team have spoken about the ambitions and artistry of the 2021 breakthrough star.

The Bath-born singer, songwriter and producer has built a huge TikTok following with tracks that lean heavily on ’90s and ’00s samples to burnish her eclectic alt-pop sound.

PinkPantheress, whose real identity is yet to be disclosed, signed to Parlophone earlier this year while she was still a 20-year-old student.

“PinkPantheress was discovered with a data tool, one of our A&R people spotted the numbers ...

