Ministry Of Sound president Dipesh Parmar and his team have spoken about Doja Cat’s “star quality” and the streaming impact of the Planet Her album.

Following its release in June, the US artist’s digital-only album has so far peaked at No.3 and has sales to date of 90,505 (Official Charts Company).

The UK is her second largest streaming market outside the US. It follows more than two years of intense label activity by Ministry Of Sound since her last ...