Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd’s monthly deep dive into live music’s biggest issues...

I am writing this month’s column fresh off the back of the two incredible days of networking, community and engagement that made up this year’s Venues Day, the annual national gathering of grassroots music venues.

The physical, in-person event at Earth Hackney was an astonishing affirmation of the strength and resilience of the sector. Over 700 delegates from more than 400 venues came together for the ...