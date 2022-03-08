Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd’s monthly deep dive into live music’s biggest issues...

In April, Britain will return to having the third highest rate in Europe of VAT on cultural ticketing: 20%. In Britain, which can justifiably claim to be one of the most musically important countries in the world, audiences pay more to the government in taxes to see their favourite artist than anyone anywhere else in Europe, except Denmark and Lithuania.

Within the EU, exemptions are permitted ...