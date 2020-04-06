The date of March 6, 2020 is destined to live in infamy in music circles.

It was late that Friday evening when, amid the escalating coronavirus outbreak, the city of Austin, Texas pulled the plug on the imminent South By Southwest (SXSW), firing the starting pistol on a period that threatens to change the live business forever.

Digesting the news at home, Paul Reed, CEO of the UK’s Association Of Independent Festivals (AIF), was already pondering the ramifications.

“I just ...