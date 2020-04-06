Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Chain reaction: Promoters weigh up Covid-19's impact on festivals

James Hanley

by James Hanley
Monday, Apr 6th 2020 at 5:31PM

The date of March 6, 2020 is destined to live in infamy in music circles.

It was late that Friday evening when, amid the escalating coronavirus outbreak, the city of Austin, Texas pulled the plug on the imminent South By Southwest (SXSW), firing the starting pistol on a period that threatens to change the live business forever.

Digesting the news at home, Paul Reed, CEO of the UK’s Association Of Independent Festivals (AIF), was already pondering the ramifications.

“I just ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020